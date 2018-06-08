What do I remember?
The gritty slope of concrete,
Pressing into my tailbone,
Cold,
As I watched the silty water
Of the creek
Run, metal-scented,
From man-made tunnels.
I imagined myself
Elsewhere, but
There
I was.
My house,
My father’s house,
Down the street, was where I
Least/
Most
Wanted to be.
Not that there was a
Choice
For a teenage girl
To go anywhere
But where she was.
Now I watch a river
Two, three times the size,
Brown and thick
With manure,
Mud of
Men and animals,
And I cannot see where
It goes.
I want to be
There,
Just there,
And nowhere else.
I want
My mind to stay
Too.
But it goes to that
House,
Father’s House,
Dad’s House,
Where he
Isn’t anymore.
And then I want so much
More.
I smell the water
And can’t forget
The wanting.
3 thoughts on “Wanting”
I have read this several times. It really does make something so elusive somehow tangible.
I am glad that it communicated something to you!
Memories are treasures. Keep making new ones!
